DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Trial proceedings continued in the Karen Read murder trial Friday, with both of the owners of the house where John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank taking the stand.

Nicole Albert began testifying late Friday morning after her sister, Julie finished her testimony. Nicole’s husband, Brian, took the stand Friday afternoon.

In addition to testimony, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled on a request to bar Aiden Kearney, a blogger known as “Turtleboy,” from the courtroom when certain witnesses in the Read case testify.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

O’Keefe was found outside a home shared by Nicole and Brian Albert. Nicole and Brian, a recently retired Boston police officer, later sold their home after O’Keefe died.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian Albert’s home with Brian and his friend, ATF agent Brian Higgins, with possible help from Chris Albert’s then 18-year-old son, Colin. The defense has said the group killed O’Keefe and framed Read.

Julie Albert finishes testimony

Judge Beverly Cannone entered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m. Friday. She greeted lawyers and immediately spoke with them at sidebar.

Defense attorney David Yannetti resumed cross examining Julie Albert, immediately probing her relationship with State Police Trooper Michael Proctor.

Julie, who first took the stand on Thursday, Thursday said she was friend’s with Procter’s sister. Come Friday morning, she acknowledged she may have discussed Read’s arrest during a flurry of phone calls after O’Keefe died.

Julie answered additional questions about her movements and her family’s moments in the hours before O’Keefe died. She then detailed her actions after O’Keefe was found in the snow.

Judge holds hearing on ‘Turtleboy’ motion

Cannone excused the jury after Julie’s testimony for an extended break while she met with lawyers in the case.

While the jury was out of the room, Cannone heard arguments over whether Aidan Kearney, who has been indicted for intimidating witnesses in Read’s case, should be allowed in the courtroom.

Kearney had a new media credential on Friday and was spending his first day inside the courtroom. Soon addressing the court, his lawyer, Tim Bradl, argued Kearney should be allowed to cover Read’s trial like any other journalist. Bradl said the issue of whether Kearny has a right to be in the courtroom had already been adjudicated by a higher court.

Arguing the prosecution’s case, assistant district attorney Adam Lally said the state was asking that Kearney only be excluded physically from the courtroom, not from watching the case.

Cannone ultimately issued a ruling that will exclude Kearney from the courtroom when certain witnesses, specified by the prosecution, testify. Witnesses include Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Colin Albert and others. In her remarks, Cannone said she has a responsibility to assure a defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

Nicole Albert testifies

Nicole Albert took the stand after a brief recess.

She said she was at a local bar with Read, O’Keefe and several other witnesses in the case hours before O’Keefe was found. She said she didn’t know Read and said she only interacted with O’Keefe briefly when he offered to buy drinks.

Nicole said she and her husband decided to continue the party at their home but did not know who was going to attend.

She said several people ended up at the house, enjoying drinks for several hours. Nicole said neither O’Keefe nor Read stepped foot in her house that night.

After sleeping about four hours, she said, she was awakened by her sister, Jennifer McCabe, bursting into her bedroom saying “He’s out in the snow!”

Nicole said she and her husband got out of bed and began to head out when they were met by Canton police officers at the door.

Questioned by the defense on cross examination, Nicole denied claims that her husband is a “highly trained fighter.” She said he does have boxing experience, though.

As for military fighting experience from his time spent in the Marines, Nicole responded — “I assume so.”

Brian Albert begins testimony

Brian Albert began his testimony after the court’s lunch break Friday.

Brian said he grew up in the home where he lived when O’Keefe’s body was found.

Before his retirement from the Boston Police Department, he worked in the department’s fugitive unit.

Albert remained on the stand as of around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

