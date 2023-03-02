EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Night Shift Brewing in Everett has handed over its brewery to the computers.

The company created the new 7.5% Hazy “A-I-PA” craft beer with the help of artificial intelligence.

The brewery jokes that that its A-I-PA brew sips flavors of chrome electricity, but it really sips with flavors of mango, orange pith, and pine.

The new beer is available now at the Everett brewery and will soon drop at Lovejoy Wharf.

AI-P-A 🍺🤖 This 7.5% Hazy IPA is (partially) the result of artificial intelligence – from the recipe to the beer name to the label itself. It sips with big juicy notes of mango, orange pith, and pine. Available in Everett NOW, and coming soon to Lovejoy. #beerbyrobot pic.twitter.com/Y2IM0vde6Z — Night Shift Brewing (@NightShiftBeer) February 22, 2023

