BOSTON (WHDH) - A police chief from New Jersey was arrested Friday and brought to Boston on felony charges of kidnapping and domestic assault.

Prosecutors said Carmen Veneziano will be arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Monday; they said he assaulted a woman in a Back Bay hotel room in September and refused to let her leave.

The mayor of Totowa, New Jersey, where Veneziano serves as chief of police, said he has been suspended without pay.

