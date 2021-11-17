DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man facing multiple aggravated rape of a child charges has been ordered held without bail.

Gabriel Yepez, 43, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lowell District Court to three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force.

Yepez was taken into custody in Lawrence on Tuesday night after Dracut police issued a warrant for his arrest following an investigation into a series of assaults involving a child who is known to him, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

