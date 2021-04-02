LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been ordered held without bail after authorities say he intentionally set his wife on fire in their home late Wednesday night.

Santos Lebron De Los Santo, 42, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced.

A judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 12.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a passerby reporting a fire she could see inside a house on Varnum Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday found a woman outside with serious burns to most of her body, Ryan and Richardson said.

She was transported to Lowell General Hospital before being taken to a Boston-area hospital, where she is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests De Los Santo went into the bathroom with a gas can in one hand and a lighter in the other, doused her with gasoline while she was in the bathtub portion of her shower, and set her on fire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

