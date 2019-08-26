No bail for pair charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 3 at Lynn community basketball game

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people charged in connection with a brazen shooting at a community basketball game in Lynn on Saturday that left one person dead and three others injured have been ordered held without bail.

Rogelleo Morrison, 43, of Lynn, was arraigned late Monday afternoon in Lynn District Court on charges of murder and armed assault to murder in connection with the shooting at Warren Street Park that left a 34-year-old Brandon Jesurum dead, and a 49-year-old man and two women, ages 18 and 20, injured, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The 49-year-old man’s dog was also shot and did not survive.

Luis Falcon, 25, of Dorchester, was arraigned on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at the park, where about 100 people gathered to watch the basketball tournament.

City Councilor Fred Hogan recalled the crowd scattering as the gunfire rang out.

“There were about 15 shots; everyone was running to safety,” he said. “There was another shot on the basketball court, I ran over there to find one kid on the ground.”

In a statement, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said, “I greatly appreciate the hard work of the Lynn Police detectives, the State Police detectives assigned to my office and other Mass State Police assets who worked around the clock to find those responsible for this brazen attack.”

Morrison is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 16. Falcon is slated to return to court on Sept. 4 for a dangerousness hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

