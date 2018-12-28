No bail for woman accused of firing gun at man during argument outside Saugus apartment complex

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An argument in Saugus took a dangerous turn Thursday morning when video showed a woman grabbing a gun from a man in a car before shooting at him.

Lisbet Flores, 20, and Canseco Morillo, 22, were arraigned in Lynn District Court Friday in relation to the incident, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Flores is facing a number of charges including, armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without an FID card and malicious damage of a motor vehicle. She is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing set for January 3.

Morillo is currently being held on $20,000 bail for a subsequent offense of carrying a firearm without a license. He is due back in court on Jan. 18.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at an apartment complex at 30 Hamilton St. around 11:30 a.m. received a second report that shots had been fired, according to Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

A video allegedly shows Morillo and Flores arguing, which led to gunfire outside the apartment building that is located by the Saugus Police Department.

“It was very scary,” Jhocellene Fraitas translated for her husband, Marcelo Queiroz, who recorded the drama unfolding outside.

The video began with a man tossing some bags on the pavement before the argument escalated.

“They (were) fighting so bad that he decided to record it,” Freitas said. “And she turned around the car and took his gun, took the gun from him.”

A woman shot at the car and the bullet appears to miss the man. She then throws the gun down the parking lot. The man jumped out of the car to grab it.

Queiroz kept recording as the woman slammed her hands on the hood of the car. The man then sped away, with the woman giving chase.

People watching the video were left shaking their heads by the mayhem.

“I’m just scared, and we have little kids playing around here, and it’s not safe for them, for people living like that,” one neighbor said.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, Giorgetti said the man involved in the incident fled in a Ford Taurus, which was recovered a few blocks away.

“We want residents to rest assured that there is no danger or threat to the residents at 30 Hamilton St. or the community at large,” Giorgetti added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saugus police.

