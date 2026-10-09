BOSTON (WHDH) - Negotiations between Mass General Brigham and Brigham and Women’s nurses ended with no deal reached Thursday.

The two sides held discussions for 11 hours.

The nurses’ union said, despite what appeared to be meaningful progress being made, MGB refused to continue discussions.

The union said the hospital also declined to meet Friday unless nurses agreed to their last proposal.

The nurses are now set to go on strike on Wednesday.

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