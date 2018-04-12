Hearing set to decide whether to drop Wynn’s name from the Everett casino license

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will decide next month whether to drop Steve Wynn’s name from the license pertaining to the company’s massive Everett resort casino.

During a meeting Thursday, the gaming commission opted to vote on the matter in three weeks following a public hearing.

Wynn’s legal team wants his name dropped from the license because he is no longer CEO of the company.

In February, Wynn, 71, resigned amid a series of high-profile sexual misconduct allegations.

State gambling regulators are investigating why they were never told about a multi-million dollar sexual harassment settlement Wynn allegedly arranged with one of his accusers.

The gaming panel will not discuss the allegations at the upcoming hearing, according to 7’s Kimberly Bookman.

The $2.4 billion resort is slated to open in June 2019.

