MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Power outages are not only leaving neighborhoods in the dark in Massachusetts; they are also causing major problems at gas stations.

People on the South Shore waited in long lines Wednesday as they looked to fill up their vehicles.

Strong winds had toppled trees which in turn brought power lines down and left many gas stations in the dark.

Lines leading into a gas station in Hanover stretched down the road.

In Hingham, some drivers came as far away as the Cape to fill up.

“We came from down in the Cape, Hyannis, Barnstable County,” one man said. “Complete power outage, trees down, there’s no gas stations anywhere. There’s nothing along Route 3 coming up in Plymouth. So we tried maybe 15 different stops, and just because of the weather and everything there’s nothing. The lines are ridiculous, everything’s closed.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said during a press conference Wednesday that the power will be restored and there is no need to panic.

He urged drivers to take only the fuel they need to get by for the next couple of days.

“If you don’t need to fill it all the way up, fill it halfway up, or three quarters way up, so whoever is behind you has an opportunity to fill up as well,” he said. “When we talk about a multi-day event, we are not talking about many multiple days. We’re talking about taking a few days to clean up.”

