BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of demonstrators marched through Boston’s Back Bay Wednesday night as part of a “No Honeymoon for Biden” protest.

The group chanted while carrying flags and signs down Charles Street.

Some of the protesters created a road block as they walked backward in front of an SUV, slowing traffic.

Officers soon stepped in and spoke to the driver and the demonstrators.

On the West Coast, a group of protesters smashed windows and vandalized the Oregon Democratic Party’s headquarters.

They were carrying anti-President Biden and anti-police signs.

In Seattle, chaos broke out on the streets, with demonstrators burning an American flag outside of the city’s ICE offices.

Several people were arrested.

