No injuries in N.H. preschool bus crash

NEW LONDON, N.H. — No one was injured when a Kearsarge Regional School District bus carrying preschool students was rear-ended this morning in New London, officials said.

At 10:48 a.m., one of the district’s buses carrying five students to James House Preschool on Cougar Court was rear-ended at the exit 11 ramp on Interstate 89, Superintendent of Schools Winfried Feneberg said in a statement.

No one was injured and both vehicles sustained only minor damage.

“We’re thankful that nobody on board the bus was injured,” Feneberg said in a statement. “I want to thank the New London first responders and emergency personnel for their quick response to the scene and for their assistance evaluating students and others involved in the crash.”

