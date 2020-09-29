‘No one here cares’: City councilor calls out Boston College football team for packed locker room celebration

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton city councilor said the Boston College football team is not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a video shared on social media showed maskless players celebrating a recent victory in a tightly-packed locker room.

Video showed the team yelling loudly and jumping up and down following a 24-21 comeback win over Texas State. Players were not practicing social distancing and none of them could be seen wearing masks or face coverings.

City Councilor Alicia Bowman called out the players on Twitter following a surge of more than 100 COVID-19 cases at the college.

“As an elected official in Newton, Massachusetts, where much of the Boston College campus is located, this video upsets me,” Bowman wrote in a tweet. “BC Football players do not live in a bubble. COVID-19 is real and deadly but clearly no one here cares about that.”

The college is still trying to recover from an outbreak that started soon after fall classes began. In mid-September, dozens of students were told to quarantine, including members of the swim and dive team.

Some students were told to isolate at home, while others were placed in school-sponsored housing.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state’s contact tracing team would help the college investigate and manage an outbreak.

