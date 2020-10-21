No one seriously hurt in Braintree crash

Braintree Police Dept.

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-car crash left debris scattered across a Braintree roadway Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Shaw Street found one person trapped inside their vehicle, according to police.

One person was transported to a hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Officers did not say what the cause of the accident was.

 

