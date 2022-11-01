NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover say an arrest has been made in connection with a string of break-ins near the campus of Merrimack College.

The department announced that Adam Auditore, 26, from Medford turned himself in on Tuesday, soon after police announced the start of their investigation.

According to the department, Auditore is facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.

Officials said they had a lead in the case on Monday, with the police department releasing security footage of a man who appeared to be testing door handles at the Royal Crest Apartments complex, across the street from Merrimack College.

The complex reportedly experienced three break-ins and two attempted break-ins involving units occupied by college students.

A press release from the department said that “as a result of a cooperative investigation, video evidence, and help from the public responding to social media and local media posts,” the arrest was made possible.

Auditore is currently slated to be arraigned at Lawrence District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

