NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover teenager is on a mission to build Lego fire trucks for every city in Massachusetts.

Cristian Sciaudone, 16, started building the sets with his dad when he was just 4-years-old.

He starts by designing each truck with a computer program then spends about three hours building each one.

Cristian said he makes the trucks to honor the firefighters for their service.

“I was starting to build rigs from departments around me. Then I started moving south to some other departments, like Boston and then it just kinda came to me,” he explained. “I’m not gonna stop here, I’m gonna keep going and try to do every department in the state. I just finished building this truck for the Weston Fire Department.”

Cristian has also built police cruisers, snowplows and tow trucks.

One day he said he wants to go into public safety or computer design.

