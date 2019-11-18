North Attleboro man plans to use portion of $1M lotto prize to visit son

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Attleboro man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant game.

Ronald Levesque chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to travel to Tennessee to visit his son, the lottery said.

He purchased his winning ticket at Stop & Shop on East Washington Street in North Attleboro.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $15 million prizes and 18 additional $1 million instant prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 game.

