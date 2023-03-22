(WHDH) — Sandra Guarino of North Easton has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Guarino was looking for this particular Cashword game and when the first store she stopped at didn’t have it, she went to E Market Convenience Store & Deli located at 285 Washington St. in Easton, where she purchased her winning ticket.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans to put some of her winnings toward paying off the mortgage on her house.

E Market receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

