North End sandwich shop selling $3,000 burger with engagement ring

BOSTON (WHDH) — A sandwich shop in Boston’s North End is offering a special gift for Valentine’s Day — a burger that comes with a diamond engagement ring.

As a special one-day offer, diners can pay $3,000 for a Big Boy Burger at Pauli’s Sandwich Shop. The big price tag covers the nearly 1 karat diamond engagement ring. Pauli’s owner Paul Barker said the restaurant has gotten lots of interest.

“We’ve had a couple of people that look like they’re going to be very interested in pulling the trigger and buying a couple of rings or upgrading their ring, so it’s really fun and we’re having a lot of fun with it,” said Barker.

Barker said Pauli’s is working with local jewelers to personalize the rings. He is expecting most people will take the burgers home but would love to witness an engagement at Pauli’s.

