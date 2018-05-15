North Quincy daycare reopens after child’s diagnosis of typhoid fever prompted closure

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Quincy daycare center that closed after officials confirmed a child had a case of typhoid fever reopened Tuesday.

The child contracted the rare disease after traveling overseas, a daycare official from Bright Horizons told 7News.

The daycare learned of the exposure last Tuesday and closed the following day. Children and staff from the daycare underwent tests before the facility reopened.

A parent whose daughter attends the daycare said the situation left her rattled.

“It was very scary, very scary,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “Then you start Googling what is this, what does it mean. I mean, I have an infant, so it’s even more dangerous in that age range.”

Typhoid fever is spread through contaminated food and water or close contact with someone who has it. The disease is potentially fatal. Symptoms include high fever, stomach pain and sometimes internal bleeding. It is treated with antibiotics.

