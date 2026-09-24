SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and strong surf to the Massachusetts coast this weekend, and residents along the North Shore began to prepare Wednesday for the worst impacts.

Wind and flood watches are already in effect for portions of the coast, as the National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. It said flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

“The wind blows real good around here anyway, so I just like to tie the grill and the deck furniture down just in case something gets bad,” said Jeff Sprague, a Plum Island resident.

“You know, we do want to get groceries. We don’t want to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. That’s the one thing we’ll be sure to do is stockpile the essentials to get through the weekend,” another resident said.

Another woman who is getting married Friday in Ipswich said she is hoping the storm holds off.

“I have been crashing out a little bit I would say, but we’re trying to remain positive,” she said. “I think it’s looking up for Friday during the day, and as long as the rain can maybe hold off until 5:30 I would be so happy.”

In Salisbury, residents and local leaders told 7NEWS they are mainly concerned about beach erosion. Following a storm in 2024, the state and residents put about $2 million towards repairing the beach from erosion caused during that storm.

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