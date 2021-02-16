Northeastern University to offer take-home coronavirus test kits to employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University says it will soon be offering take-home coronavirus testing kits to faculty and staff.

Employees can purchase the household kit and return their swabs to the university’s Life Sciences Testing Center for analysis.

“This benefit will reduce the stress and time households have to take to find an appointment for a COVID-19 test as well as reduce the worry as folks await results,” said Jared Auclair, of the test center.

The kits are expected to be rolled out in the coming days.

