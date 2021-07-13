BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University announced Tuesday that it will require weekly COVID-19 testing for all members of the school community when students from around the world return to campus for the fall semester in September.

University officials say the testing will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

All students who are moving into university housing for the fall term will be required to begin weekly testing on the day they arrive on campus. All other students, faculty, staff, and vendor employees will be required to test once a week starting the week of Sept. 6 if they are on campus one or more days a week.

“They’re making it as safe as possible for students, so I feel very lucky and very safe to know that I’m in a school where they care very much about our health,” incoming junior Angelina Huang said.

University officials say school leaders and public health experts will begin to reevaluate the testing strategy in October.

The school is planning for a return to a fully in-person semester.

