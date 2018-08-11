Northern Albania hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.S. Geological survey reports that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has struck northern Albania.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremor occurred at 5:38 p.m. (1538 GMT) Saturday, some 38 kilometers (24 miles) northeast of Tirana, the capital. The epicenter of the quake was estimated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) according to a USGS preliminary report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)