PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northshore Mall in Peabody on Monday announced expanded outdoor dining at seven full-service restaurants, including the opening of a new taphouse that features an array of games and a beer garden.

Outdoor dining at The Cheesecake Factory, hop + grind, Tony C’s Sports Bar & Grill, Not Your Average Joe’s, Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, Legal Sea Foods, and the recently opened Double Bull Taphouse has been expanded to accommodate even more guests on sunny summer days, the Simon Mall property said in a news release.

The Double Bull Taphouse is an indoor/outdoor beer garden with a unique menu, over 50 types of beer and a wide variety of games like pinball, bocce, shuffle board, and darts.

To make a reservation to dine outside at the restaurants, click here.

