BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers aboard The Norwegian Aqua cruise ship took a detour on their way to Bermuda Tuesday, docking in Boston for the day because of severe weather near the island. Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda continue to threaten the area on their path through the Atlantic Ocean.

Many people on the ship said they’re trying to make the most of their experience.

“I am fine with, it I feel bad for the people in Bermuda who are getting hit with hurricanes,” said William Dulmage, a passenger visiting from New York. “I’m still on a cruise drinking and eating and having a good time.”

The ship’s stop in Boston was not the only one with a destination swap.

A spokesperson from the Norwegian Cruise Line told 7NEWS, “The safety and security of our guests, crew and the communities we visit are always a top priority. Due to the projected paths of Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic, the itineraries for Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Escape have been modified.”

While passengers understand the cruise line cannot control the weather, many said they cannot grasp why they were not told about the detour sooner. One passenger said they were not told until the morning they arrived at the cruise terminal in Manhattan. Others said they did not know until they got onto the ship.

“The guest services line was so long because everyone wanted to yell about it,” said Allison Dezi, who’s visiting from Connecticut.

Many passengers are from the Northeast, so the destination doesn’t feel as exciting as the tropics, but many said they are still going to make the most of their vacation.

“Just kind of like, ‘hey we are going on a new adventure we’re going to find out what happens when we get to each new place,’” said James Sullivan, who is visiting from New York.

“She’s out of school for a week, we’re off work for a week so it’ll be so much fun,” said Nicole Sullivan, also visiting from The Empire State.

“I’m very close to my work I’m not going in!” Jocelyn Smith, from Massachusetts, said.

Passengers said so far they have been offered 10 percent off their next voyage, but they hope by the end of the trip the Norwegian Cruise Line will offer something more.

