NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police and a regional SWAT unit are responding to what authorities are calling a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel.

In a tweet posted at 1:13 p.m., the Norwood Police Department said officers had been called to the Hampton Inn off of Route 1.

We’re on scene of a single barricaded subject at the Hampton Inn on Route 1. MetroLEC SWAT has responded to assist. There is no threat to the community or to nearby businesses at the time. We will post here with any pertinent update. @wbz @WCVB — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) January 31, 2023

Department officials said there was no threat posed to the community or any nearby businesses as police and a MetroLEC SWAT unit responded.

Details on what led up to the incident have not yet been released.

