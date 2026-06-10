NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with several reported car break-ins and a stolen car in the town last week.

Norwood police said the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of June 4 into June 5 in the area of Columbine Road, Laurel Road, and Woodland Road.

Police are now reminding residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables from plain view, and report any suspicious activity immediately. They said thieves are typically stealing credit cards, gift cards, cash, and other valuables from vehicles.

Anyone in the affected neighborhood who may have doorbell or exterior camera footage from the time of the incidents is asked to call the tip line at 781-440-5181 or email reportatip@norwoodma.gov.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information regarding the case is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at (781) 440-5100. Tips may also be submitted through private message.

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