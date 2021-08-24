SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wild wreck in Saugus on Tuesday.

Firefighters say a boat, was being transported by a pickup truck down Maple Street near the Route 1 on-ramp when the safety chain on the trailer broke. The boat and trailer then collided with 70-year-old Marcia Procopio’s SUV, shattering its windshield.

“I was driving, I said, ‘Oh my God there is a boat coming,” Procopio said. “I tried to turn, I was gonna hop out of the car, I knew it was gonna hit me but I couldn’t get out fast enough. “

The owner of the boat, a Chelsea firefighter, told 7NEWS he immediately got out of the truck to check on Procopio. Thankfully, she was not injured.

“He was so nice, he was so nervous, it’s no one’s fault. It is an accident, things happen,” she said.

Procopio was on her way to play golf and credits a higher power for sparing her injury.

“I have god in my life,” she said. “I thank him every day because life is good.”

It took tow crews hours to clear the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway. It is unclear if the Chelsea firefighter will be cited.

“This is definitely a first, seeing a boat and a car accident all at the same time,” Lieutenant Andrew McDermot said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)