BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of Boston’s North End who are fed up with crowding on sidewalks caused by outdoor dining are calling on city officials to find a way to alleviate the congestion.

Many residents voiced frustration with the pandemic-era outdoor dining program during a meeting on Monday night, saying the table-lined sidewalks has forced them to walk through traffic and search far and wide for parking spots.

“I get it helps restaurant businesses out but at the same time, there is nowhere to park as it is,” neighborhood resident Nicholas Turco said of Boston’s outdoor dining. “They got to do a little better with this.”

Area restaurant owners say outdoor dining has helped with their economic recovery because it has allowed them to attract larger crowds.

In May, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said her administration will work to make expanded outdoor dining a long-term staple in her city.

City officials have vowed to improve the outdoor dining experience for all residents.

