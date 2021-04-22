Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 48

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated map on Thursday showing the number of cities and towns that are “in the red” and considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission.

Forty-eight cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, down from the 59 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Lowell

Dracut

Methuen

Lawrence

Haverhill

Peabody

Lynn

Revere

Adams

Southwick

Holyoke

Chicopee

Ludlow

Palmer

Hampden

Springfield

Winchendon

Templeton

Townsend

Ayer

Sterling

West Boylston

Sutton

Upton

Bellingham

Plainville

Seekonk

Rehoboth

Swansea

Taunton

Berkley

Freetown

Fall River

New Bedford

Westport

Brockton

West Bridgewater

Carver

Plymouth

Wareham

Brewster

Harwich

Dennis

Yarmouth

Nantucket

Edgartown

Oak Bluffs

Tisbury

