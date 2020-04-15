Nurse who was on the front lines during the marathon bombing stepping up again during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local nurse who was on the front lines during the marathon bombing is now stepping up to serve once again during the global public health crisis.

Laurie Andersen has worked in critical care at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for more than 20 years and since 1996, she has worked a triage tent at the Boston Marathon.

After the first bomb went off in 2013, she rushed in to help those injured.

She said that health care workers are stepping up now just as they did on that tragic day.

“It is amazing to see health care workers step up and do what they are supposed to do in the right setting,” she said.

Andersen said that COVID-19 patients are the sickest patients she has seen in her career but, everyone is working tirelessly to do whatever they can to help.

