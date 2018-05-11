NYPD bust suspects trying to steal entire USPS mailbox

New York police arrested three people they say were throwing an entire mailbox into the back of a van. Courtesy New York Police Department.

NEW YORK (WHDH) - New York police officers arrested three people Friday who allegedly tried to drive off with a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in the back of a minivan.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, the New York Police Department Queens North division shared a photo of a minivan with a mailbox in the trunk, along with the caption: “Great arrest by the @NYPD112Pct Midnight Crime Team protecting New Yorkers while most are asleep. They caught 3 perpetrators in the act of putting an entire mailbox in a van. Take a look at the pic #NeighborhoodPolicing #FridayMorning.”

Great arrest by the @NYPD112Pct 👏🏽Midnight Crime Team protecting New Yorkers while most are asleep. They caught 3 perpetrators in the act of putting an entire mailbox in a van. Take a look at the pic 👀 #NeighborhoodPolicing #FridayMorning pic.twitter.com/gTqLQHAp9F — NYPD Queens North (@NYPDQueensNorth) May 11, 2018

