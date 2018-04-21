NEW YORK (AP/WHDH) — The daughter of an 83-year-old Massachusetts man says she’s grateful to the New York City police officers who saved her father’s life when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

WCBS-TV reports that Ron Gargalowitz, of Andover, Massachusetts, had just finished dinner with his family on Friday when he collapsed on the street near Times Square.

Passers-by flagged down two police officers. One officer administered CPR while the other called for backup.

Additional officers arrived with a defibrillator and used it to administer a shock to the man’s heart.

Gargalowitz was taken to a hospital where he remained Saturday.

His daughter Christine Yoken says the officers saved her father’s life and it was “nothing short of a miracle.” She says they went “above and beyond the call of duty.”

