BOSTON (WHDH) - Occupy Boston is planning to gather at Fanueil Hall over the coming days to mark the group’s 10th anniversary.

In 2011, the group of protesters, inspired by New York City’s Occupy Wall Street movement, settled on Dewey Square in the Financial District.

Now, Occupy Boston says it is gathering to call for city officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall because of its namesake’s slave-trading roots.

The group says that this will be a non-violent protest that will end on or before Sunday afternoon.

