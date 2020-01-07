ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty deputy fire chief saved the life of a man who suffered a medical emergency during a basketball game at an Andover elementary school last Thursday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Murphy was participating in a men’s basketball league at West Elementary School around 9 p.m. when he performed CPR and used a defibrillator on an Andover man in his 50s, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield announced in a press release.

On-duty crews responded to the scene and transported the man by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

He was then transferred to a Boston hospital, where Mansfield said he remained in stable condition as of Monday.

“Deputy Chief Murphy has long demonstrated a true dedication to lifesaving and serving our community, and thankfully he was present at this game to help this man,” Mansfield said. “Well done to him and every member of the department who also responded to this emergency.”

