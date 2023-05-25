SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and an off-duty firefighter who were the first to arrive at a fast-moving fire in Somerville on Thursday are being credited with making sure the 10 people who were home at the time made it out safely.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire in a triple-decker on Central Street around 6 a.m. found flames shooting out of the roof and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Bystander video shows the rear porch on the third floor was fully engulfed in flames.

Video from SKY7-HD showed firefighters using ladder trucks to douse the flames, which were under control by about 7 a.m. Damage to the building was mostly contained to the rear of the third floor but all three floors suffered water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

