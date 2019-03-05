Off-duty North Attleborough firefighter dies while clearing snow from driveway after storm

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Attleborough Fire Department is in mourning after a 51-year-old firefighter died unexpectedly Monday morning while using a snowblower to clear his driveway during the storm.

Christopher Cornetta collapsed outside of his home around 6 a.m. and was later pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to North Attleborough Fire Chief Michael Brousseau.

Cornetta was the loving husband of Melissa Coyle Cornetta. He is also survived by his two children, Cirsten, 22, and Cameren, 19.

He “cherished his family immensely and had endless love for them,” colleagues said.

Cornetta joined the department as a call firefighter in 1989. He became a permanent firefighter and EMT in 1993.

He had finished a 24-hour shift on Sunday and was scheduled to work at 8 a.m. on Monday but tragically passed away.

“Chris was a dedicated firefighter and EMT who served our community proudly for nearly 30 years,” Brousseau said. “We are a close-knit department here and Chris was one of our brothers. Our hearts are with the Cornetta family as they come to terms with this tragedy and we proudly stand behind them in this most difficult of times.”

Cornetta was described as a “pillar of the North Attleboro community” who was known for his outgoing personality.

He was a longtime youth football coach and also had an immense love for the New England Patriots.

In a statement, Cornetta’s family thanked the community for showing them great support and compassion.

“Our family would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts who have shown us such amazing support and compassion over these past two days. Chris was truly loved by so many and we will cherish all of the memories we shared with him,” the statement said. “In lieu of flowers, we would like to ask that donations be made to either the North Attleboro Firefighter’s Kid’s Day Association or North Attleboro Junior Football, both organizations that meant a great deal to Chris.”

A wake will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at St. Mark’s Parish. His funeral will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church.

