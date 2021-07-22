MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a street sweeper in Malden on Thursday, officials said.

The officer is expected to be OK, according to Malden police.

The driver of the street sweeper remained at the scene of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)