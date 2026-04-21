ASHLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A motor vehicle stop in Ashland, New Hampshire led to a deadly shootout that left one officer injured, New Hampshire Attorney General Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday.

Formella said Ashland police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street when a driver “produced a gun and engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.” The gunman shot one officer before he was shot by police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police officer hurt was taken to the hospital for treatement, Formella said. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Formella said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit also responded and is investigating the shooting.

Formella said additional information will likely be released following an autopsy.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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