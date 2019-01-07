Officer panics when squirrel wanders into police station

(WHDH) — An officer at the McHenry Police Department in Illinois recently panicked as he tried to shoo away an unusual intruder.

A video shared by the department last week shows a squirrel trying hard to get through the doors of the station, while the frantic officer works to keep the rodent away.

“In 2019 we’re upping our training game. This video is a test of our officer’s ability to handle disorderly subjects who come into the police department,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

The squirrel eventually scampered away but the department said its officers were left traumatized.

“Mr. Squirrel made it out just fine and was not injured. Our officers, on the other hand, they are seeking counseling,” the post said.

