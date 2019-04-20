CAHOKIA, Ill. (WHDH) — An Illinois police officer who pulled over a teenager for having an expired tag ended up helping him out in a major way.

Cahokia police officer Rick Germoules patrolling the village stopped Kshawn Ballwin when he noticed Ballwin’s car had an expired tag.

He quickly learned that Ballwin also didn’t have a driver’s license.

Ballwin says he told Germoules that he knew he wasn’t supposed to drive but he was on his way to a job interview with FedEx and felt it was more important than anything else.

Germoules then went out of his way to drive Ballwin to his interview.

“When he said he was going to take me to my interview, that just took it all the way,” Ballwin said.

Ballwin got the job and Gemoules was left feeling better connected to his community.

