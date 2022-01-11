BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police captured a flying squirrel and released it outside after finding the wild animal in a closet in Bridgewater early Tuesday morning.
A person called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report that an animal they believed to be a chinchilla was in their closet, according to Bridgewater police.
An officer responded to the residence on Meadow Lane and captured the animal, which he determined to be a flying squirrel, police said.
The squirrel was released outside.
