BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police captured a flying squirrel and released it outside after finding the wild animal in a closet in Bridgewater early Tuesday morning.

A person called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report that an animal they believed to be a chinchilla was in their closet, according to Bridgewater police.

An officer responded to the residence on Meadow Lane and captured the animal, which he determined to be a flying squirrel, police said.

The squirrel was released outside.

