NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer on a motorcycle is recovering after he was hit by a car while escorting a funeral procession in the city Thursday.

A witness said the officer was escorting the procession through the streets Thursday morning when the motorcycle and a car collided on Brownell Avenue. The witness said the motorcycle lost control, and the officer went flying. The car’s air bags were also deployed.

Both the officer and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

A woman who lives in the area said she ran outside after hearing the loud crash, and she saw the officer laying by her front lawn.

“I opened up my front door to see what was going on and there was a police officer lying on, almost on the walkway over there, and he was pretty much immobile,” said Robin Cabral.

The driver was cited with traffic violations, according to police.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

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