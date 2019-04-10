DOTHAN, Ala. (WHDH) — Two Alabama residents are facing a slew of animal cruelty charges after 65 dogs and 16 exotic birds were found living in what police called “deplorable conditions” last month.

Officers responding to Peachtree Drive in Dothan around 4 p.m. on March 22 for an animal cruelty complaint discovered an illegal animal breeding site, according to police.

Investigators worked with officers to remove the dozens of dogs and birds from the home, where many were found in filthy cages surrounded by feces.

The homeowners, 34-year-old Le Ngoc Pham and 47-year-old Hoan Cong Nguyen, were arrested and charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 57 counts of animal cruelty.

The Dothan Police Department has received numerous requests from people concerned for the welfare of the animals. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Dothan Police Foundation’s Pro-Life Animal Services Program through their website.

