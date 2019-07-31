Officers rescue dog found in hot car outside Melrose-Wakefield Hospital

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police rescued a dog that was found in a hot car outside Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a dog left in a vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot found a pup that was in need of water, according to the Melrose Police Department.

Police say the vehicle’s windows were all rolled down but that it was still very hot.

After giving the dog water, responding officers removed the pet from the car and drove it to a nearby vet.

The dog was reported to be in good health and was returned to its owner, who said they had taken a family member to the hospital.

No charges are expected to be filed.

