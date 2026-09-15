NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are searching for people who were seen riding and popping wheelies on e-bikes outside the department building Friday.

Natick Police Sergeant Scott Lacerra said he saw one of the riders and went out to see what was going on.

“One of the individuals on the e-bike actually drove towards the front door, opened the first door of the vestibule to start entering the police department,” Lacerra explained. “As they saw me walking towards the door, they screamed profanity, backed up and took off.”

Lacerra believes the riders are teenagers, and said he wants to find them to speak about what happened and make sure they understand the rules of the road. He said he was worried someone could get hurt, especially with how fast the bikes can speed up.

“It is something that we’re concerned about and we’re trying to spread awareness about e-bikes, how they should be operated, safe operating, where they should be operated, and who can ride them,” he said. “Some of those e-bikes can accelerate fairly quickly and have a lot of power. I didn’t want someone to get injured, you don’t really expect someone to try to ride through the front lobby of a police department on an e-bike.”

Other Massachusetts residents said this is all part of a larger concern they have noticed with e-bikes becoming more common on the streets.

“It’s everywhere, people just on the bikes with the mask on,” said Jimmy Parkh, a Boston resident. “They should prevent it. Like it should be, let’s say the age limit to get the e-bikes, maybe 18.”

Police said this does not constitute as criminal behavior, but they want to make sure people are educated on e-bike safety.

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