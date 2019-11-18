REDMOND, Ore. (WHDH) — Officers responding to a complaint regarding children playing basketball at an outdoor court after hours ended up joining in on the fun.

The Redmond, Oregon Police Department posted on Facebook that they took part in the pickup game Saturday night at Obsidian Middle School, “much to the enjoyment of everyone there.”

They encouraged everyone to be safe.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)