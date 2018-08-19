Official: Child pulled from pool in Granby dies

GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who was pulled from a pool in Granby Saturday night has died, an official said.

Troopers responding to a pool in the town about 8:30 p.m. found an unresponsive 2-year-old child in the water, state police said in a Tweet.

The child was taken to Holyoke Hospital, where they later died, according to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey.

Police did release details on the location of the incident.

Foul play is not suspected.

