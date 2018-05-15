Official: Veteran Attleboro firefighter dies after collapsing on duty

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro firefighter has died after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest while on-duty Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighter Thomas Albert Canon, 63, died at the hospital Monday, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance announced.

Cannon leaves behind his wife, Alice, and three sons, Lucas, Jacob, and Seth, who is a Sandwich firefighter.

“I am very saddened at the news of Thomas Cannon’s line of duty death. He served our department with distinction and pride for over 30 years,” Lachance said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Attleboro Fire Department, I want to extend our love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Cannon collapsed while performing truck and equipment checks at the beginning of his shift on Sunday at the Twin Village Fire Station on South Main Street.

Although his fellow firefighters were able to revive him and bring him to the hospital, he died in the hospital the following day.

Funeral arrangements will be announced when they are complete.

